× Police respond to shooting near Temple University PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that occurred near Temple University. TU Alert: Shooting reported at 1200 W Tioga St at Health Sciences Center. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 8, 2017 FOX29 reports that Philadelphia Police are in the area of 1200 West Tioga Street. Philadelphia Police investigating a possible drive-by shooting 1200 W Tioga Street pic.twitter.com/prF5uiKQT9 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 8, 2017