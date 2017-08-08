× Police seek suspect from July vehicle theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect in a July vehicle theft.

On July 21, police responded to the 200 block of Basswood Dr. for a reported vehicle theft.

Upon arrival, the owner of the black GMC Canyon with a PA registration YXG4153, said it had been parked in the area for several minutes but it was gone when she returned.

After an investigation, police filed charges against Jose Ramon Hernandez for Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of HERNANDEZ should submit a tip or contact Det. Edgell at the East Lampeter Township Police Department at phone #717-291-4676.