Police seek suspect who allegedly helped herself to cash from the tip jar at Chipotle in Hershey

HERSHEY — Derry Township police are investigating the theft of cash from a tip jar on the counter of a Chipotle restaurant on the 200 block of Chocolate Avenue Saturday night.

According to police, a female suspect removed cash from the jar while the restaurant staff was not watching. She is described as being in her early 20s, with a thin build and blond hair with the left side of her head shaved. She was wearing glasses and is said to have prominent tattoos on her right shoulder, bicep and hand and on her left forearm from her wrist to her hand.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Derry Township police at (717) 534-2202.