Police uncover heroin drug operation during raid; one man arrested

STEELTON, Dauphin County — A Steelton man was arrested for allegedly running a heroin drug operation during a raid on the 100 block of Ridge Street Monday afternoon, Steelton police say.

Jose Rivera is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia, police say. Officers recovered a large quantity of heroin, digital scales, packaging material, cutting agents and assorted weaponry, police say.

Rivera was transported to Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.