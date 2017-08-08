× Rhode Island duo arrested for selling heroin in Lebanon are headed to trial

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A pair of Rhode Island residents are headed to trial this week after being arrested in October 2016 for selling heroin to an undercover police officer.

Michael Anthony Persaud, 29, and Tiffany Victoria Irizarry, 28, from Johnston, Rhode Island, were allegedly involved in selling heroin to an undercover police officer during a month-long investigation at various locations throughout the city.

Persaud, on October 28, 2016, sold an undercover police officer seven bundles of heroin (70 bags) for $300 in the parking lot of Days Inn, 625 Quentin Road, the district attorney’s office reported. Persaud and Irizarry were taken into custody at that time and a search warrant was obtained for their hotel room.

Police allege they found approximately 70 grams of bulk heroin, cutting agents, a grinder, and new packaging material within the room. This amount of heroin, uncut, would fill approximately 2,300 additional bags with an approximate street value of $11,500.

Persaud was charged with nine drug-related charges, including delivery, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of heroin, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Irzarry was charged with seven drug-related charges, including possession with intent to deliver and possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal conspiracy.

Both were transported to the Lebanon County Central Booking Center where they were processed and arraigned before being ordered to be held in lieu of $100,000 bail in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

Persaud is also known by his stage name, the district attorney’s office reported, Montana Millz, and an internet search finds he claims to be a Multiracial American rapper, and owner of the rap group, Alien Music Group. His online mixtape catalog, includes rap songs, “Sell Drugz,” “Gun play,” “Armed and Ready,” and “Picture Me Rollin.”

Now, the duo faces trial.

40.366669 -76.502574