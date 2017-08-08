× Three Mile Island Generating Station at Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three Mile Island Generating Station is hosting “Nuclear Night,” a film series, at Harrisburg’s Midtown Cinema.

The film series will be aired three Tuesdays in the month of August, and the public is invited to watch the documentary ‘Pandora’s Promise’ for only $10, with all ticket proceeds benefiting the Lower Dauphin High School STEM program.

The documentary is directed by Academy-Award®-nominated director Robert Stone, and discusses the myths and science behind nuclear energy while telling the stories of environmentalists and energy experts who have had a fundamental change of heart about nuclear.

“Three Mile Island and other Pennsylvania nuclear power plants improve our state’s air quality, support the resilience of the electric grid, support thousands of good-paying jobs and boost our economy,” said Three Mile Island Site Vice President Ed Callan. “We hope to show this important documentary to more than 400 people over the course of the month, with the goal of helping to inform our local community about the important role of nuclear power as the state’s largest source of zero-carbon energy.”

On three Tuesdays in August at 7 p.m., seats will be open to the general public. Please reserve your seat by registering online (August 15 tickets, August 22 tickets and August 29 tickets). The Midtown Cinema is located at 250 Reily St. in Harrisburg, Pa.

Three Mile Island Generating Station is located approximately 12 miles south of Harrisburg. The plant generates enough carbon-free electricity for 800,000 homes. Three Mile Island employs 675 full-time workers who collectively donate more than $300,000 to local charities and organizations every year.