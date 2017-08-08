Two Lancaster men arrested after $1,400 worth of marijuana uncovered in traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two Lancaster men were arrested after police uncovered $1,400 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Kevin Farlow, 30, and Jerome Larue, 27, are facing possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.

On August 4, police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of N. Marshall St. on a silver Audi station wagon for an equipment violation.

While approaching the vehicle, police detected a strong odor of marijuana from the interior of the vehicle.

Both Larue and Farlow were removed from the vehicle and a search of the car revealed 422 grams of marijuana (approximate street value $1,400.00), two digital scales, $1,068 in cash and plastic bags for packaging in a black backpack on the rear seat.

Both men were arrested without incident and are now facing charges.