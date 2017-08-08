× Unknown suspect fires shot through front of Manheim Township home

LANCASTER — Manheim Township police are investigating a shots-fired incident Monday night where at least one round went through the front of an occupied home on the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue, according to a police report.

The incident was reported at 11:53 p.m., police say. The initial call to police reported that three shots were fired. One bullet passed through the front of the home, striking a staircase leading to the second floor. A possible suspect vehicle is a brown or tan late-model Ford Taurus, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or the Tip Line at (717) 569-2816.