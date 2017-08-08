× Wrightsville Borough Police Chief suspended in an “internal personal matter”

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Wrightsville Borough Police Chief has reportedly been suspended with pay.

Wrightsville Borough Mayor, Michael Albert , confirmed that Police Chief, Ron Hege, has been suspended with pay.

The suspension went into effect on Monday, August 7 and will remain intact until September 11.

Senior Officer, Adam Schaum, has been appointed as the ‘Officer In Charge.’

Albert says the situation is an “internal personal matter” but failed to give other details.