York man charged with fleeing police with a 4-year-old in the car

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County — A 32-year-old York man is facing numerous charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase after a traffic stop while his 4-year-old son was in the car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carlos Christian Morales Santana, of the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence, accident involving property damage, possession of marijuana, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of a child, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, the police report says.

The incident happened at 10:45 p.m. on August 4. Police attempted to stop Morales Santana’s black Mitsubishi Eclipse on East Prospect Road. The vehicle pulled into a parking lot on Spyker Lane, and the officer followed. When the officer exited his vehicle, Morales Santana allegedly threw his car into reverse and then quickly went forward onto East Prospect Road, traveling east at a high rate of speed.

Police gave chase, and witnessed Morales Santana’s vehicle crash into a tree in front of a property on the 5000 block of East Prospect Road, according to the arrest affidavit. The occupants allegedly fled from the vehicle on foot, but were found on the rear deck on the property where the crash occurred.

Morales Santana was identified as the driver, police say. He and the passenger were allegedly smoking marijuana at the time of the traffic stop, with Morales Santana’s four-year-old son in the car at the time, according to the arrest affidavit.