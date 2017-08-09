× Agreement reached between Sunoco, environmental groups in relation to Mariner Pipeline Project

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An agreement has been reached between Sunoco and a number of environmental groups relating to the company’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Project horizontal directional drilling (HDD) activities.

The state Environmental Hearing Board posted the accord on its website Tuesday.

The agreement forces Sunoco to perform re-evaluation of its horizontal drilling locations and to submit plans for approval to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) — the state has 21 days to review the submission.

This all comes after the DEP, in late July, issued several violations and a fine to Sunoco in relation to landowners’ private water supplies being adversely affected due to the drilling.

Because of this, consistent communication between Sunoco and the landowners must take place, the agreement adds.

Sunoco must immediately notify landowners if there’s a possibility that the horizontal drilling will impact their water supply. Landowners, within 450 feet of drilling, will also be given an opportunity to have the water supply sampled before, during and after drilling.

The agreement also states that Sunoco must notify landowners, who are located between 150 feet and 450 feet of the HDD, 30 days in advance of any drilling restart.