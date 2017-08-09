× Air quality tests at 3 East Pennsboro school buildings reveal ‘areas of concern’

EAST PENNSBORO — Three school buildings in the East Pennsboro School District showed areas of concern in air quality testing conducted Tuesday, the district announced on its website.

Air quality concerns linked to mold forced the school district to close in August of 2016.

This year’s air quality tests revealed four areas of concern in West Creek Hills, one area of concern in East Pennsboro Elementary School, and one minor area of concern at East Pennsboro High School, the district’s announcement said. Tests conducted at the Middle School revealed normal air quality levels, according to the school district.

The district said it is working with a restoration company to address air quality issues in the identified areas. Once the restoration work is finished, more air quality tests will be conducted.

“We are confident that all of these minor issues will be corrected prior to the beginning of the year for students,” the school district’s announcement concluded. “We will provide you with further updates and the results of the air quality tests early next week.”