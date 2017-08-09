× Arrest warrant issued for man who eluded police last December

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old man who eluded police in December 2016.

Michael Hall Jr., driving a white Ford Edge, failed to yield to emergency lights and a siren and continued along Route 11 at speeds up to 80 mph on the afternoon of December 21.

The pursuit was cancelled due to safety concerns along the roadway, the release states.

Hall’s warrant is for fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under a suspended license, failure to stop at a red signal and reckless driving.

Anyone with information should contact North Middleton Township Police at 717-243-7910.