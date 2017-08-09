× Carlisle man charged after allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment at attacking her

CARLISLE — A 38-year-old Carlisle man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, police say.

Miles Eichelberger, of the 100 block of High Street, allegedly was found in the residence when his ex-girlfriend returned home. He was there in violation of a Protection From Abuse order she had filed against him, police say. Eichelberger allegedly attacked the woman when he was discovered.

Police took Eichelberger into custody and transported him to the Cumberland County Booking Center, where he was processed and arraigned on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and indirect criminal contempt.