DILLSBURG, York County — Carroll Township police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of stealing items from a Giant Food Store on July 30.

Police say the man entered the store and removed several items without paying for them. He then left in a maroon sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll Township Police Department at (717) 432-3317 or the York County office of Emergency Services, 911 at (717) 854-5571.