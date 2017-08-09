× Copper thieves strike at Cumberland County cell phone tower

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Upper Allen police are investigating the theft of copper from a cell phone tower on the 500 block of Gettysburg Road, according to a news release.

Police responded to the scene at 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say someone forced their way into the site and stole copper “bus bars” from the tower, causing damage to the wiring.

Police say similar incidents have been reported in Dauphin, York and Cumberland Counties.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Upper Allen police at (717) 238-9676, texting (717) 850-8273 or by submitting an anonymous tip to the Upper Allen Police website.