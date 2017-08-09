× Country star Trace Adkins will headline the 26th Fallfest concert in Lancaster October 8

LANCASTER — Country music superstar Trace Adkins will headline the 26th I-105 Turkey Hill Fallfest on Sunday, October 8 at Overlook Community Campus in Lancaster, according to an announcement issued by the country music radio station WIOV on Wednesday.

Known for his iconic baritone voice, Adkins has sold more than 10 million albums in his career. His biggest hits include “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” “Every Light in the House,” “Hillbilly Bone,” and “Just Fishin’,” among many others. The Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is also known as an author, actor and spokesperson for the Wounded Warrior Program. He raised more than $1.5 million for the American Red Cross when he won NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013.

This year’s appearance is the second at Fallfest for Adkins. His last visit to the event was in 2002.

Joining Adkins at the concert will be Broken Bow Records Stoney Creek performers Parmalee and 18-year-old solo sensation Jesse Chris. The concert will be opened by two local country acts, Fast Lane and Devon Nickoles.

Parmalee is making its first Fallfest appearance. Made up of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, their cousin, Barry Knox, and a friend, Josh McSwain, Parmalee is known for its smash hit “Carolina,” which was released in 2013. Their single “Sunday Morning” is currently on the country charts.

Chris has already opened for famous acts like Luke Bryan, Chris Young, and John Rich. Her new single, “Burn,” was recently released to radio. She was the youngest performer at the 2015 CMA Fest in Nashville.

The concert begins at noon at Overlook Community Campus, in Manheim Township. Tickets, which cost $5, go on sale Thursday, August 10. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased exclusively at all Turkey Hill Minit Market stores. For more show and artist information, visit www.wiov.com.