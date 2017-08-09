× Dallastown man rescued along Susquehanna charged with trespassing, public drunkenness

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a Dallastown man who was rescued along the Susquehanna River in the latter hours of July 25 after he trespassed at Red Lion Water Supply earlier that night.

Luis Ramos, 18, is charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt or brewed beverages.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Green Branch Road in Chanceford Township around 7:43 p.m. The trooper saw a no trespassing sign posted by the Red Lion Water Supply. He then observed a male, highly intoxicated, lying on the grassy area next to the paved pathway, documents say. A second male was seen at the bottom of the pathway — he, Ramos, then fled into a wooded area after the trooper spotted him.

State troopers canvassed the area and could find no signs of the 18-year-old.

Around 10:30 p.m., Ramos contacted police, saying he was lost near the Susquehanna River. Troopers then searched for Ramos and located him but were unable to reach him due to a steep decline in the terrain, documents state. At that time, he was complaining of back and leg pain. Police believe Ramos had fallen.

Airville Fire Company responded and then requested additional equipment — rescue personnel eventually rappelled down the terrain to reach Ramos. He was loaded onto a stretcher and lowered down at the edge of the Susquehanna before being loaded onto a boat. An ambulance took him to York Hospital.