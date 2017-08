× Electrical fire closes Laserdome in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An electrical fire Wednesday morning forced the Laserdome roadside attraction to temporarily close.

Laserdome is located on 2050 Auction Road, just off of Route 283.

The fire appeared to start at an electrical meter, which appeared to explode. The damage cut power to the business, forcing it to close its doors.

The owner told FOX 43 that he hopes to reopen soon, once power is restored.