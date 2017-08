× Firefighters injured while battling underground blaze in West Chester

Chester County, Pa. — An underground fire in Chester County has injured 12 firefighters, according to FOX29.

The Philadelphia-based station says a fire broke out on the 200 block of West Gay Street in West Chester just after 3:30 p.m.

Officials told FOX29 that four firefighters were transported from the scene and eight more were being evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure.