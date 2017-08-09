FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on August 24
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 and the American Red Cross are partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday, August 24.
The blood drive will be held at 1031 Edgecomb Ave. at Penn State York Campus from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website. Walk-ins will be taken on a limited basis.
In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality as well!
Our talent will be at the Blood Drive during the times listed in the following schedule:
10 AM -12Noon
Amy Lutz, , Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Jennifer Ready, Trenice Bishop
11 AM – 1 PM
MaryEllen Pann and Bradon Long
12 Noon -2pm
Jackie De Tore and Evan Forrester
12:30PM – 2:30PM
Jaime Garland
2PM – 4PM
Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista
3PM – 5PM
Chris Garrett and Ali Bradley
Make your arrangements, schedule an appointment, and come out to help support a great cause at the Blood Drive!