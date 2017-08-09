× Highspire woman arrested on drug charges — one day after receiving probation for earlier offenses

HARRISBURG — A Highspire woman was arrested on drug charges last week — one day after being sentenced to two years of probation for pleading guilty to drug and child endangerment charges in Dauphin County Court, according to a police report.

Kelly Ann Cokosky, 26, of the first block of Oakland Manor, was arrested on August 3 after Swatara Township police were dispatched to a Howard Johnson’s hotel on the 400 block of Eisenhower Boulevard for the report of guests who were refusing to leave.

Cokosky, who was part of the group, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

One day earlier, Cokosky was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say she was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation. Officers observed that she appeared to be under the influence of heroin, and found her to be in possession of a heroin use kit — with syringes, empty packs, a spoon, and water. Her five-year-old son was in the vehicle with her, police say.

Cokosky was also sentenced to three years of probation for a March 2017 forgery and theft. In that case, she stole a person’s checks, signed his name and then cashed approximately $6,000 worth of checks. The checks were cashed over a span of 25 days.