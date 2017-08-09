It’s warmer with a slight increase in the humidity for Thursday

TURNING HUMID AND UNSETTLED

It still feels quite nice this evening with partly to mostly clear skies. Another comfortable night to give the A/C a break. Temperatures fall through the 70s, then into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect a nice day Thursday, but a bit more humid. Temperatures

return to more seasonable averages in the lower and middle 80s. Showers and storms return by Friday. With added clouds and return of wet weather, readings fall back a bit to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Precipitation is timed for mainly in the afternoon. Showers and storms continue into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The morning is quiet and dry Saturday, but by afternoon, we are tracking showers and thunderstorms. If you are not seeing storms, skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures continue in the upper 70s and lower 80s. While the skies a bit brighter Sunday, a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, especially south. It is warmer with the added sunshine. Highs will climb to the lower and middle 80s.



NEXT WEEK

A wave of low pressure develops along the stalled front to our south. This feature brings showers to the area for Monday. Temperatures fall back to near 80 degrees. It is milder Tuesday with dry conditions as high pressure builds back across the area. Temperatures reach the lower 80s. Upper level dip in the pattern allows cooler air to spill in across the area Wednesday. It is dry with highs near 80 degrees.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist