Lebanon man facing charges after allegedly refusing to leave Hollywood Casino

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon man is facing charges after allegedly refusing to leave Hollywood Casino after being asked several times.

Michael Mikula, 59, is facing public drunkenness, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing among other charges for his role in the incident.

On August 6 around 1:50 a.m., police responded to the Hollywood Casino is East Hanover Township.

Mikula was allegedly asked to leave the casino by security, but refused several times.

Police were called to the gaming floor, and asked Mikula to leave the casino by a cab or another means of travel.

Mikula refused, and then asked to be arrested.

However, during the arrest, Mikula became physically combative.

Now, he is facing charges.