Lewisberry man accused of strangling, assaulting girlfriend during domestic incident

LEWISBERRY — A 31-year-old Lewisberry man is accused of strangling his girlfriend during a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning.

In addition to trying to strangle the woman, Fairview Township police say Peter Slade, of the 600 block of Elliot Drive, allegedly bit the woman twice, grabbed her hair twice and slammed her head into the driveway.

Officers who responded to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. say the woman suffered injuries consistent to what she told police. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

Slade was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault and criminal mischief. He was transported to the York County Booking Center for processing and arraignment. Slade was reportedly denied bail and remanded to York County Prison, according to police.