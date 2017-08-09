× Machete-wielding man who struck individual sentenced in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Camp Hill man who sliced an individual with a machete outside of an Irish pub in May 2016 has been sentenced to four to 23 months in Cumberland County Prison.

Gabriel Miranda, 28, pleaded guilty to simple assault in exchange for three other charges — aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia — being dropped, court documents show.

The affidavit says Miranda grabbed a machete from his vehicle as two people got into an altercation outside Blarney’s in Mechanicsburg during the latter hours of May 21. Miranda struck Shawn Urich, the bystander who attempted to stop the dispute, twice, in his right shoulder and across his right rear rib cage. Police believe the defendant attacked Urich from behind.

The victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center.

Witnesses told police they saw Miranda holding the machete and striking Urich, according to the affidavit.