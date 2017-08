× Middletown man accused of assaulting Camp Hill hospital employee

CAMP HILL — A 57-year-old Middletown man was arrested Sunday after allegedly attacking a hospital employee, according to Camp Hill police.

Ronald Freeman, of the 100 block of Briarcliff Road, allegedly punched and scratched an employee at the hospital facility, located on 21 N. 21st Street.

He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment, police say.