Police investigating M-80 firework being set off in mailbox in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a M-80 firework was set off in a mailbox.

On August 1 sometime between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m., a person set off a M-80 firework in the mailbox of a residence in the 400 block of Harriet Court.

The incident caused minor damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.