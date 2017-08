× Police searching for escapee from Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for an escapee from an ADAPPT facility.

Joel Domena-Rodriguez, 37, unlawfully removed himself from official detention via the second floor fire escape on August 8 around 3:45 p.m.

Domena-Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male that stands 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

He also has a tattoo of hands praying on his forearm.