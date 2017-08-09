× Police seek missing West Lampeter Township teen

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — West Lampeter Township police are searching for a 17-year-old male last seen in Lancaster on July 26.

According to family members, Vincent McCready, ran away from home. His whereabouts are unknown.

McCready is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 130-140 pounds. He has a skinny build, dark medium-long hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Lampeter Township police at (717) 464-2421.