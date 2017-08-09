× Reinholds man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 70-year-old man faces charges relating to sexual abuse of a pre-teenage girl.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced that Donnie Painter, of Reinholds, has been charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a child.

According to the release, police were contacted in late July about alleged abuse of a 4-year-old girl that took place on June 12 at Painter’s home on Holtzman Road.

Painter, who was an acquaintance of the girl’s family, admitted, in part, to the conduct, the release states.