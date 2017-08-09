× Some JP O’Reilly’s beef patty products pulled in PA retail locations due to misbranding, undeclared allergen

WASHINGTON — Kenosha Beef International is recalling approximately 3,960 pounds of beef patty products from retail locations in six states, including Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today that the products are being recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The products may contain milk, in the form of cheddar cheese, a known allergen that was not declared on the finished product label, the release states. The products also contain undeclared bacon.

The following products are subject to recall:

4-lb retail carton containing 12, 1/3 pound burgers of “JP O’REILLY’S, PUB BURGER, FAMILY PACK, MADE FROM BEEF CHUCK,” with a sell-by date of 01-10-18.

24-lb cases of “JP O’REILLY’S, BACON & CHEDDAR BEEF PATTIES” with sell-by date of 01-10-18 and case codes of 0614KS42065, 0614KS42066, 0614KS42067, 0614KS42068 and 0614KS42070.

Customers who purchased these products are urged to thrown them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Those that have questions about the recall can contact Peter Policastro, President, at (732) 515-9314.