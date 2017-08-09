× State police investigating hit and run crash that damaged several cars on I-81 in Franklin County

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 81 North in the area of the Exit 5 off-ramp damaged several vehicles in late July, according to a State Police report.

The crash occurred at 7 a.m. on July 28, the police report said. A vehicle, believed to be a tractor trailer or large construction vehicle, struck the Exit 5 turn off sign as it exited the interstate. The vehicle continued through the grass on the left side of the roadway, striking several other traffic signs. It then fled the area and continued on Buchanan Trail East (Route 16), heading east, according to police.

After the initial impact, the Exit 5 sign and two of its support beams were broken off and landed on the road. Eight other vehicles struck the downed sign and its support beams as they exited the highway, police said. Two cars sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Two others sustained minor damage that did not require towing, and three others sustained flat tires. No one was injured, according to police.

There is no description available for the vehicle that initially struck the sign, but police believe it was a tractor trailer or large construction vehicle based on tire marks left on the grass and roadway at the scene of the crash, police said.