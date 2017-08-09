× Two York women facing charges after allegedly committing retail theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two York women are facing charges after allegedly committing retail theft.

Destane Callistro, 23, and Cierra Michael, 22, both of York, are facing retail theft and possessing instruments of a crime charges.

On August 8, police responded to Tommy Hilfiger for a retail theft.

Upon arrival, police found both Callistro and Michael concealed various merchandise and exited the store without paying.

Now, the pair is facing charges.