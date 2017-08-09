× Washington Boro man facing charges after allegedly knocking over chairs, destroying grill

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Washington Boro man is facing charges after allegedly knocking over chairs and destroying a grill while drunk.

Joseph Flinchbaugh, 37, is facing criminal mischief and public drunkenness charges for his role in the incident.

On August 9 at approximately midnight, police were called to an address in the 300 block of Union St. for a criminal mischief complaint.

Upon arrival, police stated that a male, later identified as Flinchbaugh, had knocked over chairs and destroyed his grill.

Video of the event was provided by the victim, and shortly after leaving the residence, an officer on patrol observed a person matching the description of the man in the video.

Flinchbaugh was taken into custody despite initially denying his involvement in the incident, even after being shown the video of himself.