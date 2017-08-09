× West Hempfield resident reports suspicious person looking through mailboxes to police

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are trying to identify a suspicious person accused of looking through residents’ mailboxes in the 3200 block of Marietta Avenue last Friday.

A resident called police at 11:45 a.m. to report an unknown male was opening neighbors’ mailboxes. The subject did not remove anything from the mailboxes, the resident said.

The resident managed to get a photograph of the subject before confronting him. The subject then fled on foot, the resident said.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the subject is asked to contact the West Hempfield Township Police Department at (717) 285-5191.