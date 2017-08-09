Wonderful Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures

DRIER, SOME WARMING: Conditions are cool and comfortable to start Wednesday under clear skies. Readings are in the middle 50s to lower 60s, making for a bit of a chill by summer standards. Plenty of sunshine boosts temperatures fast through the morning. By peak afternoon heating, temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Only a few clouds are expected during the afternoon. The overnight period is cool and comfortable once again, with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A sunny start Thursday morning is partly cloudy by the end of the day. Expect readings in the upper 70s to middle 80s, making for another quiet and seasonable day.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Friday brings a return to shower and thunderstorm chances. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s, perhaps a touch higher depending on precipitation timing. A stalled pattern makes a bit of an unsettled weekend. There’s the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, otherwise expect partly sunny to mostly clouds skies. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies clear a bit more for Sunday, but clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be excluded, especially south. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s depending on sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier and partly sunny. A shower or storm could try to sneak into the mix. Expect readings near 80 degrees. Tuesday is a bit milder. Although it’s mainly dry, a shower or thunderstorm could also try to sneak into the forecast. Expect readings in the lower 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!