York man to serve up to five years in prison for Aug. 2015 hit-and-run of 3-year-old girl

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is set to serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges associated with a 2015 hit-and-run of a 3-year-old girl.

Brandon Banks, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle along with firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The incident occurred on August 8, 2015, when Banks, who did not have a valid driver’s license, struck the child on Lafayette Street.

It is unknown what injuries she suffered.

Now, Banks will serve time in prison.