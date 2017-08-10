× 17-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly leaving an infant in a plastic bag in New York

ELMIRA, NY.– A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly leaving an infant in a plastic bag behind a home.

Harriette Hoyt, 17, of Sayre, Pa., is facing attempted murder charges.

On August 8 at approximately 1:15 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Walnut St. for a report of a child that had been found in a plastic bag behind the residence, after being found by neighbors who were investigating a suspicious noise.

The female infant was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation, and is listed in stable condition.

Police began to investigate the matter, and were led to Hoyt, who is now facing charges.

Hoyt was remanded to Chemung County Jail while the investigation continues.

The Elmira Police Department is asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at 607-737-5626.