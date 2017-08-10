× 5 Boyo school buses fail re-inspections, State Police say

HARRISBURG — State Police troopers inspected 15 school buses at Boyo Transportation on the 500 block of South 23rd Street on Wednesday, including 13 that failed inspection on August 2. Of those 13 buses, five failed again, according to a police report.

Most of the violations that caused the five re-inspections to fail were the same that failed the initial inspections, State Police say. The remaining school buses, plus those that have now failed inspection twice, will be inspected again later this month, according to police.

The first day of school use for Boyo is August 21.