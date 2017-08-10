A dry and quiet Thursday before rain chances increase heading into the weekend

ANOTHER QUIET DAY: Conditions are cool and comfy once again to start the morning. A few hazy spots are possible with a few clouds. A mainly sunny start Thursday morning ultimately leads to more clouds during the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy, so there’s still a good amount of sunshine regardless. Expect readings in the upper 70s to middle 80s, making for another quiet and seasonable day. The humidity is up slightly, but most shouldn’t notice it too much. Overnight skies are partly clear, and there’s the chance for a shower close to daybreak. Low temperatures are milder, with readings in the lower to middle 60s. The humidity starts to feel muggier.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Friday brings a return to shower and thunderstorm chances. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s, depending on precipitation timing. It’s also quite muggy. A stalled pattern makes a bit of an unsettled weekend. There’s the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, otherwise expect partly sunny to mostly clouds skies. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies clear a bit more for Sunday, but clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be excluded, especially south. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s depending on sunshine and thunderstorm development.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier and partly sunny. A shower or storm could try to sneak into the mix. Expect readings in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Tuesday is a bit milder under partly cloudy skies. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine and a seasonable day. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great Thursday!