Elizabethville man charged with drug possession, DUI after entering PSP-Lykens Barracks

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 49-year-old man is charged with drug possession and driving under the influence after entering the Pennsylvania State Police-Lykens Barracks on August 3.

Robert Klouser, of Elizabethville, entered the barracks around 1:55 p.m. to report that a female was in his car and wouldn’t leave, the release report shows.

According to documents sent by the Pennsylvania State Police, Klouser was sweating profusely and was anxious and irritable. He was determined to be under the influence of a combination of drugs.

Klouser refused to submit a blood draw.