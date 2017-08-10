× FOX 43 Sports Poll: Are you going to watch tonight’s Eagles preseason opener?

The Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2017 NFL preseason schedule at Green Bay tonight at 8 p.m. You can watch the game right here on FOX 43.

It’s doubtful that Carson Wentz and his fellow starters will make much more than a cameo appearance, but hey — football is football, right?

RELATED: 2017 FOX 43 NFL TV schedule

The Baltimore Ravens are also in preseason action tonight against the Washington Redskins, while the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field tomorrow.

Some people are so football-addicted that even preseason games are a must-watch. Others prefer to pass on practice games and wait for the real thing to start up in a month or so.

Which camp do you fall into? Will you be watching tonight’s game from beginning to end, skipping it completely, or just catching a quarter or two?

Let us know in today’s FOX 43 Sports poll.

FOX 43 Sports Poll: Are you watching the Eagles' preseason opener tonight? Vote here: https://t.co/W3sxWMDuZH pic.twitter.com/GhdYOsEE06 — FOX43 Sports (@FOX43Sports) August 10, 2017