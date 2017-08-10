FOX43 Capitol Beat: Seth Grove

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– State Representative Seth Grove (R-York) joined the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss the current status of the state budget in Pennsylvania. A $32 billion spending plan for the 2017-18 fiscal year became law in early July. However, Governor Tom Wolf could not sign the bill, due to the fact it was unbalanced by around $2 billion.

In late July, State Senators approved a way to balance the budget, which included creating a series of new taxes, such as a tax on fracking companies working in Pennsylvania, and raising others, like electric and phone bills.

The State House, which is on recess, has yet to return to Harrisburg to discuss the budget. Grove, and many other anti-tax representatives, staunchly oppose any budget in which additional taxes are needed to pay for the spending.