Harrisburg man arrested for alleged robbery of Turkey Hill store

HARRISBURG — A 27-year-old Harrisburg man is charged with robbing a Turkey Hill store on North Mountain Road in January, Lower Paxton Township police say.

Francis A. Hutchinson, of the 3200 block of Jonagold Drive, allegedly entered the store at 9:30 p.m. and demanded cash. He was wearing a hood and scarf over his face, police say. No weapon was displayed.

Hutchinson was arrested Tuesday after a police investigation. He is charged with one count of felony robbery. He is currently in Dauphin County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing. Bail is set at $75,000.