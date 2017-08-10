× Harrisburg man indicted for robbing 2 banks in Mechanicsburg, attempting to rob one in Orbisonia

HARRISBURG — A Steelton man was indicted in federal court Wednesday on charges of bank robbery and attempted bank robbery, according to the office of U.S. attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

David Wayne Miles, 46, allegedly robbed the Orrstown Bank on Simpson Street in Mechanicsburg on two different occasions, stealing $12,348 on April 6, and $11,664 on April 26. He also allegedly attempted to rob the Community State Bank of Orbisonia on May 31.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mechanicsburg Police Department, and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case, Brandler’s office said.

If convicted, Miles could face up to 20 years in prison for each count of bank robbery, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.