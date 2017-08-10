× Harrisburg man indicted on firearms offenses by federal grand jury

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a felony and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Johnnie Wilerson, 30, was indicted on August 9, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The indictment alleges that Wilerson had a Taurus 357 Magnum in his possession on December 21, 2016.

The case was investigated by Harrisburg City Police with assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration after being brought to attention as a part of the Violent Crime Reduction Partnership (VCRP).

The VCRP is a district wide initiative to combat the spread of violent crime in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.