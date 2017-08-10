× Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms possible Friday so keep the umbrella handy

KEEP THE UMBRELLA HANDY

This evening we’ll see more clouds and you’ll notice the humidity too. Temperatures fall out of the 80s into the 70s. Aside from an isolated morning shower it is dry, but by afternoon we are tracking hit or miss showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are not as warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A cold front slowly swings south of the area on Saturday. This feature keeps the threat for showers and thunderstorms around to begin the weekend. Readings are a bit warmer in the lower and middle 80s. With the front far enough south Sunday, skies are brighter with more sunshine. It is still warm in the lower and middle 80s, and a little less sticky. The stalled front to our south begins to buckle a bit north as an area of low pressure develops along it and tracks through the Mid-Atlantic.

NEXT WEEK

In recent days, there has been a drastic spread on the models in the track of the low. Some keep it far enough south leaving us dry, while others have the low much closer bringing a good shot of showers. Question remains too, which day may see those showers, whether it is Monday or Tuesday. The latest analysis shows more consistency for showers to arrive late Monday into the early part of Tuesday. So We’ll continue to made adjustments to the forecast as needed. Temperatures are dependent on whether we see showers or not, so as of now, highs are expected around 80 degrees. High pressure builds in stronger midweek bringing a few dry days with plenty of sunshine. Count on afternoon highs to warm each day into the lower and middle 80s.

