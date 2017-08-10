× Man convicted of shooting 7-year-old Lancaster girl in 2007 will get no relief from prison sentence, court rules

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man convicted of shooting a 7-year-old girl in 2007 will not get relief from his prison sentence, an appeals court ruled this week.

According to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon L. McPherson, now 34, was found guilty of attempted murder and other charges relating to a January 4, 2007 shooting that injured Brianna Pratt at Beaver and Andrew Streets in Lancaster. McPherson was apparently shooting at rival drug dealers when one of his shots hit Pratt in the back as she walked down the street with her mother.

Pratt recovered after life-saving surgery. She was hospitalized for several months.

McPherson was sentenced to a prison term of 25 to 60 years. He recently requested relief from the sentence, arguing the he should not have received consecutive prison terms on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court recently denied that request, finding that McPherson’s request is more than three years too late to be considered.

McPherson, known on the street at the time of the shooting as “B-More,” was convicted, along with a co-defendant, Angel Serrano. A third man, Maleak Gray, was convicted of providing the gun.

Trial testimony indicated McPherson and Serrano targeted drug dealers who were on their turf.

Serrano is serving a 22-to-44-year term.