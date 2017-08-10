× Mecum Auction in Harrisburg racked up $20 million in sales, officials say

HARRISBURG — The recently concluded Mecum Auto Auction at Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex generated $20 million in sales, with 636 vehicles sold for a 74 percent sell-through rate, the auction announced Thursday.

The auction was held on August 3-5.

Seven of the top 10 top-sellers were muscle cars, according to Mecum Auctions. The top seller was a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird, which fetched a price of $415,000. The next-highest seller was a 1969 Dodge Daytona, which went for $215,000.

The rest of the top ten were:

A 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake (Lot S170) at $178,000

A 1971 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T (Lot S151.1) at $165,000

A 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback (LotS82) at $162,500

A 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot S112) at $160,000

A 1969 Dodge Hemi Super Bee (Lot S136) at $140,000

A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 (Lot S155) at $140,000

A 1991 Ferrari Testarossa (Lot S105) at $130,000

A 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S112.1) at $127,500